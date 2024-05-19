StockNews.com Upgrades Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to “Strong-Buy”

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TPB opened at $33.94 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $598.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In other Turning Point Brands news, insider Plano Lorenzo De purchased 15,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $420,752.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,558.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 198,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

