StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 111,948 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,002,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,538 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,134,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 10,338 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $708,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,501.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $41,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $708,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,501.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,455 shares of company stock worth $2,998,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

SNEX opened at $75.31 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

