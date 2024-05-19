Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$30.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Strathcona Resources traded as high as C$35.64 and last traded at C$35.00, with a volume of 59146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.96.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.57.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgan bought 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60. Corporate insiders own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$869.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources Ltd. will post 4.5939394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

