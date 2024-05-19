Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.95

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €66.95 ($71.99) and last traded at €66.60 ($71.61), with a volume of 80080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €65.20 ($70.11).
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.
About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.