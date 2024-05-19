Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.95

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €66.95 ($71.99) and last traded at €66.60 ($71.61), with a volume of 80080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €65.20 ($70.11).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.