Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Up 1.5%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 13,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 52,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,027.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

