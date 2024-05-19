Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

SLE opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Super League Enterprise has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.18. Super League Enterprise had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a negative return on equity of 228.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Enterprise will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Super League Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLE Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 3.84% of Super League Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

