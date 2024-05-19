Susan McErlain Buys 15,822 Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Susan McErlain purchased 15,822 shares of Brickability Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £12,024.72 ($15,102.64).

Brickability Group Trading Up 0.7 %

BRCK opened at GBX 76 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The firm has a market cap of £243.08 million, a P/E ratio of 844.44 and a beta of 1.30. Brickability Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 78 ($0.98). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.92.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Brickability Group Company Profile

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

