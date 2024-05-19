Susanna Gatti High Sells 2,738 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Susanna Gatti High also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Susanna Gatti High sold 2,292 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $58,904.40.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Susanna Gatti High sold 1,591 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $41,127.35.
Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance
DYN opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $30.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.
Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
