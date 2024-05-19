Susquehanna Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $167.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.08.

Get Hess alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HES

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $158.11 on Thursday. Hess has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.