Susquehanna Reaffirms “Positive” Rating for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGNI. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Magnite Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MGNI opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. Magnite has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Magnite by 120.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Magnite by 59.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

