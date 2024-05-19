Susquehanna Trims International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Target Price to $33.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

IGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on International Game Technology

International Game Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:IGT opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.94.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.