Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,265,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $14,227,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

