Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,632,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,971,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 98.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 308,443 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,890,000 after buying an additional 288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $20.51 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

