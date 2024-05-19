Swiss National Bank Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Alamo Group worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ALG opened at $194.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day moving average is $202.75. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $157.74 and a one year high of $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

