Swiss National Bank Sells 12,300 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Hess Midstream worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth $230,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

HESM opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.6516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

