Swiss National Bank Sells 14,000 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of New Fortress Energy worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFE stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

NFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

