Swiss National Bank Sells 2,200 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of CorVel worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 36.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of CorVel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In related news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $211,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,585. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Trading Up 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $271.64 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $272.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.38 and a 200 day moving average of $236.42.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

