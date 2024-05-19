Swiss National Bank Sells 22,700 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of CareTrust REIT worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of CTRE opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.03. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

