Swiss National Bank Sells 38,600 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $495,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OR opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.00. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

