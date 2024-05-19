Swiss National Bank Sells 9,400 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Stride worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Stride by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stride

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.