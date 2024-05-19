Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading Down 10.1%

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.76 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.76 ($0.07). 188,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 342,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.41 ($0.08).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.11. The firm has a market cap of £14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

