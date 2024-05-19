Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Taisei Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

