Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTWO. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.2 %

TTWO opened at $147.84 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 61,633 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

