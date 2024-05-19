Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading Down 1.4%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.29). 1,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.32).

Tandem Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £9.98 million, a P/E ratio of -793.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

