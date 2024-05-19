Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,978. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Targa Resources by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after acquiring an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Targa Resources by 364.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

