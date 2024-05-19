Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $128.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $117.95 and last traded at $117.67, with a volume of 1081484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.13.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

