Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 20th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

