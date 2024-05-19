Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $4,503,659.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 659,241 shares of company stock worth $39,537,646. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.0% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 7,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

