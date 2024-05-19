Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSHA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

TSHA stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $577.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.