TD Cowen Cuts Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target to $2.50

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $144.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 580,022 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 4,827,586 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,258,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 843,918 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 597,279 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 503.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 776,110 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

