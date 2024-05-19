Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,144 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Globus Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE GMED opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,387. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

