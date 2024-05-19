Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Stride worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stride Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $73.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

