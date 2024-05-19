Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.57 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NOV were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 30.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,962,000 after buying an additional 4,369,540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,343,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,143,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,605,000 after purchasing an additional 178,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,776,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 130,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,590,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NOV’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

