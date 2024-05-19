Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.14 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,703 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.