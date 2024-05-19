Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.63 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,492,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 72.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,461,000 after buying an additional 865,480 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,314,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,126,000 after buying an additional 358,253 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,669,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SM opened at $48.95 on Friday. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $53.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 4.21.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.