Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

