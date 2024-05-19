Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,809,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 90.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,709,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,107,000 after purchasing an additional 811,459 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 1,263,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPX

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.