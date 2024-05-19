Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,765 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,031 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.