Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 104,356 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,356 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Laureate Education worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAUR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,121,971 shares of company stock worth $31,073,410. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.