Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,879 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $91,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,081 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

