Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,423 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.80.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IDA opened at $98.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

