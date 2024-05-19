Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,609 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,540. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.