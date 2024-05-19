Teekay (NYSE:TK) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.28

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 629764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Teekay Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $839.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 97.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the third quarter worth $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 604.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 10.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

