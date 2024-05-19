Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $98,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $409,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $98,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $409,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $115,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,486 shares in the company, valued at $820,176.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,368 shares of company stock worth $1,989,227 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

