Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Teleflex worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Teleflex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $217.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.97. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

