Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Performance

TS opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $40.72.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

