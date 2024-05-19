Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

LLAP has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.07.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Terran Orbital will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Terran Orbital by 32.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.