Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
LLAP has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.07.
View Our Latest Research Report on Terran Orbital
Terran Orbital Stock Performance
Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Terran Orbital will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Terran Orbital by 32.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
Terran Orbital Company Profile
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Terran Orbital
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.