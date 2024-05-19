Terrance Gerald Hergott Sells 30,000 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.07.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of C$522.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.6153082 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -12.70%.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.71.

Read Our Latest Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.