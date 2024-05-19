Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.96

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 41369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Tesco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Tesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

