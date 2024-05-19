Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.04. The firm has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

